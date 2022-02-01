Bamco Inc. NY Acquires Shares of 1,971,229 Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN)

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,971,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,483,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.85% of Clearwater Analytics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWAN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $5,122,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $536,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 302,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 700,367 shares of company stock worth $14,784,634 in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWAN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

