Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 438,037 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438,037 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.24% of Alkami Technology worth $26,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $5,155,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,554 shares of company stock worth $8,897,561 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALKT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.89. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

