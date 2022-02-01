Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 67,268 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,592,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,268 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 2.82% of Paya worth $39,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paya by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 928,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after buying an additional 302,783 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Paya by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paya by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paya by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after buying an additional 121,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Paya by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,914,000 after buying an additional 921,221 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYA opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45. Paya Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $14.29.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYA. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.89.

Paya Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

