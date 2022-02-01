Banano (BAN) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.34 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $18.34 million and $120,565.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00050795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,916 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,831,372 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

