Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Director James Andrew Barker Acquires 12,900 Shares

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Director James Andrew Barker acquired 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BANC traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BANC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 77,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Banc of California by 34.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

