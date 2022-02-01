Band Protocol (BAND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $121.91 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $121.91 million and approximately $18.85 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.46 or 0.00008985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00044194 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00116651 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

