Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,390 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.08% of Bandwidth worth $47,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAND. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 103.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 106.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 75,142 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 48.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,000 after purchasing an additional 67,291 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 50.0% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 12.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,923,000 after purchasing an additional 44,184 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

BAND stock opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $196.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bandwidth from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.66.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,025 shares of company stock worth $145,820 over the last 90 days. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.