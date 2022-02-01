Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,541,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,375 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 2.2% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $65,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,029,704. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $380.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average is $43.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

