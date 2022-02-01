Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,984 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,430,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth about $400,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 44.0% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,159,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,803,000 after buying an additional 354,609 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,348,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $113.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $74.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.94.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.041 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

