Bank of Nova Scotia Takes Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

