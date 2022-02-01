Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.05% of Bank OZK worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,616,000 after buying an additional 1,073,784 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 984,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,493,000 after acquiring an additional 777,477 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 185.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 650,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,414,000 after purchasing an additional 422,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,159,000 after purchasing an additional 315,066 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after buying an additional 308,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OZK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $51.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. The company had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

