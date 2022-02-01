Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Banner worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BANR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Banner by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Banner by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,204,000 after buying an additional 15,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Banner by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 300,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,104,000 after buying an additional 72,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,984,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is 28.42%.

BANR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

