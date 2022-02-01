Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,599 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Matthews International worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Matthews International by 288.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

MATW opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. Matthews International Co. has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Matthews International had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,100.14%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.