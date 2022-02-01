Barclays PLC Buys 20,049 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.62.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACAD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.37.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

