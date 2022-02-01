Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 145.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,478 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Getty Realty worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Getty Realty by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,817,000 after purchasing an additional 245,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,612,000 after buying an additional 185,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,937,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,083,000 after buying an additional 84,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 11.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,836,000 after buying an additional 83,561 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,790,000 after buying an additional 35,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTY opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.83. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10.

GTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

