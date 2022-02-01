Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,599 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of Matthews International worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,749,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 318,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 159,311 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,400,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,295,000 after buying an additional 96,197 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MATW stock opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.05 and a beta of 1.13. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Matthews International had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,100.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

