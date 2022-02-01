Barclays PLC Purchases 20,049 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Barclays PLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ACAD. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.37.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

