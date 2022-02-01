Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.44

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$24.44 and traded as low as C$23.70. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$24.33, with a volume of 4,250,331 shares traded.

ABX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.44.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.50 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Co. will post 1.3999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.68%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill purchased 60,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$25.95 per share, with a total value of C$1,557,467.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,414,241.50.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

