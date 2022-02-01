Bata (BTA) Price Tops $0.0315 on Major Exchanges

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 74.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. Bata has a market capitalization of $159,016.67 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can now be purchased for $0.0315 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bata has traded up 77.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bata alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.08 or 0.00298742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00010917 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001970 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official website is bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Bata

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.