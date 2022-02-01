Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 915,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,069 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.26% of Bausch Health Companies worth $25,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In related news, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHC opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.64. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

