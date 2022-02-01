Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.78% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on BHC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.
Shares of NYSE:BHC traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $25.04. 219,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,883,083. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.64.
In other news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 36,427 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,572,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,195,000 after purchasing an additional 119,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.