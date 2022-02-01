Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BHC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $25.04. 219,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,883,083. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 36,427 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,572,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,195,000 after purchasing an additional 119,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

