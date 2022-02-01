Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) PT Lowered to C$43.00

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.05% from the company’s previous close.

BHC stock traded up C$0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$31.84. The company had a trading volume of 225,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.39. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of C$28.47 and a 12 month high of C$43.97. The stock has a market cap of C$11.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.71 billion. Equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 6.1700002 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

