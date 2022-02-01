Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.92

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 922926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

BTEGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.47.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $388.17 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 83.24%.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTEGF)

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

