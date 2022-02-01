Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.83

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.83 and last traded at C$4.83, with a volume of 2177342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, November 19th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.35.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$488.74 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

