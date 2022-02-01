BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Update

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the December 31st total of 9,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCE. Scotiabank raised their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins lifted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,092,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,608 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,584,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,917,000 after acquiring an additional 95,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,066,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,795,000 after acquiring an additional 360,818 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,978,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,205,000 after acquiring an additional 334,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,898,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,940,000 after acquiring an additional 248,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

BCE traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.20. 1,499,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,507. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.47. BCE has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $53.41.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 104.63%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.