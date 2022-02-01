Beacon (BECN) Achieves Market Cap of $512,004.64

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $512,004.64 and approximately $1,144.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00023458 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000118 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

