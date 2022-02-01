Beam (BEAM) Market Capitalization Hits $37.94 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. Beam has a total market capitalization of $37.94 million and $5.82 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beam has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Beam

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 106,649,680 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

