Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,651,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 421,625 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.04% of Benchmark Electronics worth $150,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

BHE stock opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.03. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 76.75%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $80,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

