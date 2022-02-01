BENQI Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.42 Million (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. BENQI has a total market cap of $19.42 million and $23.03 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BENQI has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

