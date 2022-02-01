BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Shares Down 3.7%

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) shares fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.10 and last traded at $39.50. 1,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,846% from the average session volume of 93 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.39.

BEO Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BEOB)

BEO Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial and consumer financing, and banking and mortgage lending services. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Heppner, OR.

