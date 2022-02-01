Berenberg Bank Reiterates €124.00 Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) received a €124.00 ($139.33) price target from Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 338.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MOR. Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.19) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €76.22 ($85.64).

Shares of MOR traded up €1.19 ($1.34) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €28.25 ($31.74). The stock had a trading volume of 290,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.35. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of €27.52 ($30.92) and a 12 month high of €101.50 ($114.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.48 million and a PE ratio of -6.23.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

