Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.60% of Berry Global Group worth $49,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 93,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth about $204,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

