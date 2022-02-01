Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Loews Corp

Loews Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Berry Global Group makes up about 0.2% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Loews Corp owned about 0.26% of Berry Global Group worth $21,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BERY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BERY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,447. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average of $66.80. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

