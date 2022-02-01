Binamon Trading Down 2.5% This Week (BMON)

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Binamon has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Binamon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Binamon has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00050684 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.98 or 0.07122341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,765.31 or 0.99747572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00051637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00053838 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006833 BTC.

Binamon Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Buying and Selling Binamon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using U.S. dollars.

