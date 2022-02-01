BinaryX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.14 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for about $20.15 or 0.00052194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. BinaryX has a market cap of $40.76 million and $14.14 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00010180 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.32 or 0.00332416 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000767 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

