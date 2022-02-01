Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Holdings Lifted by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 90.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 35,120 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.25% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $55,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 210.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 22,939 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIO opened at $599.73 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $547.22 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $697.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $737.37.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $915.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

