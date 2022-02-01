Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,996,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $915.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:BIO opened at $599.73 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $547.22 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $697.78 and a 200-day moving average of $737.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.