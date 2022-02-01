Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TECH stock traded up $18.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $395.38. 10,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,581. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $328.20 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.38, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

In related news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Techne stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 106.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,097 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Bio-Techne worth $36,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.