Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2,140.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 96.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $37,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.75.

Shares of BIIB opened at $226.00 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.