BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up to $172.08

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $172.08, but opened at $179.10. BioNTech shares last traded at $174.84, with a volume of 17,123 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have commented on BNTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of -1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.65.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
