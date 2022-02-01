BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up to $172.08

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $172.08, but opened at $179.10. BioNTech shares last traded at $174.84, with a volume of 17,123 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on BNTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of -1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.65.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 39.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

