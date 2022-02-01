Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Update

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the December 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Birks Group by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 61,951 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Birks Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Birks Group by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGI stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. Birks Group has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $8.77.

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

