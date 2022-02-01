BitBall 24-Hour Volume Reaches $140,246.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $140,246.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,706.88 or 1.00017764 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00074868 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00021024 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00029126 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.28 or 0.00522678 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,828,817 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.