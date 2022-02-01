Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $53,332.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $38.91 or 0.00100615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $17.51 million and $53,332.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

