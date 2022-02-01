Bitblocks (BBK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.00

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 44.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded 41.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitblocks has a market cap of $112,383.80 and $3.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,531.67 or 1.00261203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00074885 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00021101 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00029993 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.43 or 0.00521517 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

