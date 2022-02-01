Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $29.85 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $29.85 or 0.00077138 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $522.84 million and $8.42 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.15 or 0.00253619 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00101360 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001851 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003243 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.