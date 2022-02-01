Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $522.84 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $522.84 million and approximately $8.42 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $29.85 or 0.00077138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.15 or 0.00253619 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00101360 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001851 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003243 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.