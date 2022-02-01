BitcoinHD Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $713,823.00 worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00052372 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.93 or 0.07161414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00052956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,427.35 or 1.00000420 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00053647 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

