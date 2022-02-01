BitDAO (BIT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $48.05 Million

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. BitDAO has a market cap of $873.96 million and $48.05 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00003860 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00051285 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.36 or 0.07181363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,581.64 or 0.99903577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00052230 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00053805 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

