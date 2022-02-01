Bitgear (GEAR) Market Capitalization Reaches $702,309.35

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded up 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Bitgear has a total market capitalization of $702,309.35 and approximately $7,666.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitgear has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. One Bitgear coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00051215 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,749.38 or 0.07154005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,470.88 or 1.00103015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00051484 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00053739 BTC.

About Bitgear

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,896,579 coins. The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io . Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitgear

