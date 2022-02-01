BitScreener Token Hits Market Cap of $732,005.03 (BITX)

BitScreener Token (CURRENCY:BITX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. BitScreener Token has a total market capitalization of $732,005.03 and $2,778.00 worth of BitScreener Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitScreener Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitScreener Token has traded up 22.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043860 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00116757 BTC.

BitScreener Token Profile

BitScreener Token (CRYPTO:BITX) is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. BitScreener Token’s total supply is 367,469,115 coins and its circulating supply is 87,573,177 coins. BitScreener Token’s official Twitter account is @BitScreener . BitScreener Token’s official website is tokensale.bitscreener.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitScreener is an Ethereum-based financial data marketplace. BITX is an ERC20 utility token that works as a payment method for users to purchase advanced services offered on the BitScreener marketplace. At the same time, users have opportunities to earn BITX by contributing valuable data to the BitScreener ecosystem. “

